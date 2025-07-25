MJF Reveals Wrestling Chats with Adam Sandler on Happy Gilmore 2 Set

AEW star MJF recently shared fascinating behind-the-scenes details about his experience filming Happy Gilmore 2, revealing how wrestling became a popular topic of conversation on set with Adam Sandler and the cast.

Speaking to Screen Crush to promote the film’s release, MJF described how discussions about professional wrestling naturally emerged during production, with Sandler leading the charge.

“We did. We talked about his love for Andre the Giant for a while. And that was a fun day on the set, for sure,” MJF told Screen Crush.

Wrestling Stories Unite Unlikely Cast Members

What started as conversations about Andre the Giant quickly snowballed into a broader discussion that surprised MJF with its reach across the production.

“As people would come in, you had — everyone loves to be like ‘Wrestling, I don’t know too much about it,’ like it’s in this bubble. And by the way, it’s a multi-billion dollar industry, so it is it really a bubble? But you catch my drift. Adam starts talking about it, then another person, and now all of a sudden everyone’s got a wrestling story.”

The AEW star revealed that wrestling stories came from unexpected sources throughout the Happy Gilmore 2 cast and crew, including professional golfers, writer Tim Herlihy, and various producers involved in the project.

MJF’s Trademark Humor Shines Through

True to his controversial persona, MJF couldn’t resist adding his signature edgy humor to the discussion about wrestling’s unifying power.

“Pro wrestling brings people together, it really does. It brings a lot of fat, poor people together too, but you know, they pay me, that’s how I make a living.”

The comment perfectly encapsulates MJF’s heel character – simultaneously insulting his fanbase while acknowledging his dependence on their support, delivered with the timing that has made him one of AEW’s most compelling personalities.

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix (subscription required)