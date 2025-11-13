MVP Provides Big Update On AEW Future

MVP is betting on his future with AEW.

The Hurt Syndicate star recently had an interview with AdventureGamers.com. He talked about things such as their feud with Ricochet, working with MJF, how AEW is different than WWE and more.

During the talk, MVP also provided a big update on his wrestling future. The former WWE star revealed that he recently signed a contract extension with Tony Khan’s promotion. While he did not reveal the length of the new deal, the wrestling veteran hoped that he’ll continue working with the company after the end of his in-ring career in whatever role possible:

“Recently I signed an extension and I’ll be with AEW for quite a while in my current capacity and hopefully beyond in a managerial capacity and to whatever extent, possibly behind the scenes.”

The 52-year-old claimed that he is very happy with where he is in his career right now. He is able to make money working with his friends and also contributing to the business, and he thanked Tony Khan for this opportunity.

MVP made his surprise debut for AEW back in September last year. His arrival was quickly followed by the debuts of Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

A contract extension at this juncture means the former champion most likely signed a one-year deal upon his arrival and other members of his faction might also be looking to renew their deals soon.