MVP Highlights Character Work Over ‘Flips’ With Legends Comparison

MVP has argued that character work is what draws fans into pro wrestling, arguably more so than acrobatic ability from in-ring talent. Speaking recently on The Marking Out Show, the AEW performer made his point by bringing up the iconic career of WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

“Stone Cold Steve Austin drew more money than anybody. How many flips did he do? What did he do off the top rope? He kicked and punched his way to infamy.”

Austin wasn’t the only name MVP brought up to make his point clear. The former WWE United States Champion argued that some of wrestling’s very top stars reached the top of the business, all without needing to go to the top turnbuckle.

“Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, The Rock, John Cena, all of these guys, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton. These are your biggest money earners. They don’t do a lot. Their character work, that’s what draws you in.”

MVP’s comments are the latest in a long debate about the most important aspect of a pro wrestler. While it takes many skills for a wrestler to achieve success, discussions rage on about whether character or wrestling ability are the most vital component of making a successful pro wrestler.

MVP’s own talents have seen him succeed in various promotions, including WWE, NJPW, and most recently, AEW. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on MVP and his own character work in Tony Khan’s promotion.