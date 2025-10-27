MVP Reveals He’s Been Wrestling With Nagging Injuries

MVP has opened up about the physical toll his recent in-ring work has taken on his body. At 51 years old, the veteran performer is still competing in highly physical matches against AEW’s younger stars, but that grind comes at a significant price.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Marking Out podcast, MVP discussed his pre-show routine and gave high praise to the AEW medical staff, including head doctor Michael Sampson, for keeping the roster healthy and functional. He then revealed that he has been dealing with injuries from his last two matches.

The first injury, he noted, came from the chaotic Street Fight on the October 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, which pitted The Hurt Syndicate against their new rivals, The Demand. “My neck’s been bothering me since the street fight. Got a little whiplash from thatRicochet dive.”

MVP also revealed that he suffered a separate injury just a week later, slicing his wrist on the debris from a broken table during another segment. He detailed how these nagging injuries make the AEW trainers a necessary stop before every show.

“Usually, you stop in for the trainers, sign up on the list to get a designated time to come in and get whatever work you need — stretch, electronic stim, whatever you need, they got you. I’m gonna go get my bandage changed in a little bit and get my neck worked on before showtime.”

He added that the subsequent AEW World Trios Championship match against the hard-hitting faction The Opps on the October 22 episode of Dynamite only “piled on even more damage.”