Ned Fulmer, Former Try Guys Star, Makes AEW Wrestling Debut

Ned Fulmer, best known as a former member of The Try Guys, made his professional wrestling debut at the AEW Collision taping in Jacksonville, Florida on October 8, 2025. Wrestling under the name “Nasty Ned,” he teamed with the Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico) in a match against The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Jacked Jameson).

"Nasty" Ned Fulmer, formerly of The Try Guys has made his wrestling debut for AEW/ROH.

This appearance marks Fulmer’s first significant public move since launching his new podcast in September 2025, following several years out of the public eye due to a high-profile scandal.

The match was reported as a bonus or dark match and it remains unclear whether it will air on AEW or ROH television, or if it was just a special appearance for the live crowd. Reactions online were mixed, with many longtime wrestling fans and AEW followers discussing the controversial nature of Fulmer’s personal history and public persona.

Y'all this is a major spoiler BUT



I go to the bathroom, come back, and FUCKING NED FULMER is on AEW???????



…go away loser

AEW Collision 10/8/25 Results

Here are the full results from the October 8, 2025 AEW Collision tapings held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL:

Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart & Skye Blue) defeated Kris Statlander, Toni Storm & Harley Cameron in a trios match.

Josh Alexander vs. Kota Ibushi ended in a countout after Ibushi suffered an injury; after the match, Kenny Omega attacked Alexander and Mark Davis made his return from injury.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith in tag team action.

TayJay (Tay Melo & Anna Jay) defeated Carolina Cruz and Dream Girl Ellie.

LFI (RUSH, Dralistico, & Sammy Guevara) defeated MxM TV (Mason Madden, Mansoor, & Johnny TV).

Eddie Kingston defeated Beast Mortos; post-match, LFI attacked Kingston and HOOK, but Katsuyori Shibata made the save.

Megan Bayne & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated JetSpeed Babes (Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, & Willow Nightingale) in six-person tag action.

These matches, segments, and events will air on the October 11 edition of AEW Collision.