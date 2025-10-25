Former WWE Superstar Makes AEW Debut On Collision

The October 25, episode of AEW Collision saw the arrival of a former WWE Superstar, who already has a match in the All-Elite promotion lined up. In a backstage segment, Tay Melo and Anna Jay discussed the new AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament. The pair were interrupted by the debuting Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize.

Newell recalled facing Melo in WWE NXT back in 2019. Newell and Alize challenged Melo and Jay to a match, a challenge that was swiftly accepted. Though no date was confirmed for the bout, fans can look forward to seeing these four women in the ring.

Now part of the #AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, @taymelo and @annajay___ give their take, but @RealNixonNewell and @MirandaAlize_ have opinions of their own!



Newell wrestled as Tegan Nox during her time with WWE. After signing in 2017, Nox was part of WWE NXT, but would face several injuries during her run. In 2021, Nox was released but rehired in 2022 as part of the main roster. In November 2024, she was released for the second time. During her time with WWE, she held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Alize has competed in several promotions, including Reality of Wrestling, SHIMMER, and RISE. In WWE, she was once part of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds. She also competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, where she was eliminated in the first round by Rhea Ripley. She competed on AEW Dark in 2020.

It remains to be seen who will be the first-ever AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions but Newell and Alize are ready to dominate. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the tournament.