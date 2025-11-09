Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize Share Fan Criticism Of AEW Booking

Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize recently arrived in AEW, but the pair have already taken issue with the company’s handling of them. The duo recently debuted in AEW where they lost to Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne in the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Now part of the #AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, @taymelo and @annajay___ give their take, but @RealNixonNewell and @MirandaAlize_ have opinions of their own!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2Mr7WPKlUK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2025

On X, fans have been eager to see more of the pair, with some arguing that the duo need to rack up wins in AEW rather than lose. On the platform, both Newell and Alize shared several posts arguing that the pair need to be booked better. Alize herself tease sharing her own frustrations, stating that “We have SOOOOOOO much to say.”

Sharing complaints about AEW’s handling of them may not do Newell or Alize any favors with those backstage. Newell is perhaps best known to fans for her two runs in WWE as Tegan Nox. Newell and Alize are a real-life couple.

Time will tell if AEW listens to the feedback from fans and does more with Newell and Alize. Nevertheless, sharing these criticisms of one of wrestling’s biggest companies is certainly a bold strategy.