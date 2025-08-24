Nyla Rose Wins Gold, Blocks Mercedes Moné to Avoid Defense

Mercedes Moné has nine championship belts to her name, and Nyla Rose isn’t interested in giving the CEO a tenth title. On August 23, Rose captured the EVE Championship. Rose, AEW’s second Women’s World Champion, captured the EVE title at EVE 138: EVE x The World defeating Nightshade.

Taking to X, Rose spent little time celebrating her huge win. Instead Rose shared a screenshot of herself blocking Moné on the platform, hoping to avoid any interaction that could lead to a title match. Rose confirmed that she’s not interested in even discussing a match with Moné, asking fans if they can keep her title win a secret. Unfortunately for Rose, she didn’t move fast enough, as Moné already has her eyes on a tenth title for her collection.

??? — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) August 23, 2025

Moné already holds gold from various promotions spanning the globe, including the U.S. United Kingdom, Poland, and beyond. While Moné has no plans to ease up on the amount of titles she has in her possession, the CEO may have to work hard to track down Nyla Rose and her Pro Wrestling EVE Title.