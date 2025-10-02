Orange Cassidy Says ‘Blame Sting’ for their Viral AEW Moment

Orange Cassidy has been a fixture in AEW since their inception and heading into an AEW title bid on the sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite, OC has a lot of iconic moments to reflect back on. One of those moments involved an encounter with the legendary Sting with Cassidy’s playful interaction with the former TNA and WCW champion turning into a viral clip online.

During a recent interview with The Sportster, the former AEW international champion covered several subjects as Cassy steps into the ring in pursuit of Kyle fletcher’s TNT title on tonight’s milestone Dynamite episode. Touching on the widely popular moment with the since retired Sting that blew up the internet wrestling community when it happened, Cassidy said,

“I didn’t tell Sting anything, and Sting just did it. He made our locker room better. He was a great leader, and for him to play with me was an honor. I didn’t tell him to do anything. He’s the one who did it. Blame him. Blame him for that.”

Orange Cassidy reveals that his brutal kicks spot with Sting wasn't rehearsed, that they just went for it:



“I didn't tell Sting anything, and Sting just did it. He made our locker room better. He was a great leader, and for him to play with me was an honor. I didn't tell him to… pic.twitter.com/A6WtSxLZnt — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) September 30, 2025

Orange Cassidy Reflects on AEW Journey and Dynamite’s 6th Anniversary Match

Orange Cassidy was one of the earlier signings in the company’s nascent days in 2019. Right away, the sloth-like persona juxtaposed with a high octane in-ring style connected with fans of All Elite Wrestling and Cassidy really vaulted into the broader consciousness of the pro wrestling world during AEW’s run at Daily’s place during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Reflecting on how beneficial that period of time was to his development, in that same interview with The Sportster referenced above, as he heads into an opportunity tonight to add even more AEW gold to his resume, Cassidy stated,

“We spent a year and a half or two years, I don’t even remember at this point, in Florida during the pandemic. To me, Jacksonville and Daily’s Place is like, I think the first time I really felt like I was wrestling weekly.”

Cassidy credits an AEW legend with helping establish him as a household name.