Orange Cassidy Returns To AEW On Dynamite

“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy has made his return to All Elite Wrestling. After being sidelined for over five months with a shoulder injury, Cassidy appeared on the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, revealing himself as the mystery partner for Mark Briscoe and Hologram in a six-man tag team match.

The return was met with a strong ovation from the live crowd, who had been awaiting the comeback of one of the company’s most popular and reliable homegrown stars. His return provides a significant boost to the AEW roster at a time when several other top stars have recently been taken out of action with injuries.

The return took place during a trios match pitting Mark Briscoe and Hologram against three members of The Don Callis Family: the AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, G1 Climax winner Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero. When the time came for the third man on Briscoe’s team to be revealed, the familiar sound of “Jane” by Jefferson Starship hit the arena.

Cassidy has been out of action since March, when he suffered a torn labrum that required surgery. His long road to recovery has been a topic of discussion, with recent reports from both Bodyslam.net and Fightful Select indicating that he had been medically cleared and was expected to return “sooner rather than later.” Tonight’s appearance confirms those reports and officially marks his return to the active roster.

