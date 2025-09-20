PAC Returns At AEW All Out

Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin in a violent and bloody Coffin Match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view, but the victory came as a direct result of the return of PAC. “The Bastard” made his first appearance in All Elite Wrestling in over a year, emerging from inside the coffin to attack Darby Allin and hand the win to his former rival, Jon Moxley.

The match was a brutal brawl from the beginning, spilling out into the Toronto crowd. It featured interference from Moxley’s Death Riders stablemates, Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, with Darby Allin using a screwdriver to bust Moxley open.

Late in the match, Moxley hit a Death Rider on the coffin, smashing it to pieces. Allin eventually gained the upper hand and suffocated Moxley with a plastic bag before attempting to put him in a second coffin that was brought to the ringside.

As Darby Allin opened the coffin to place Moxley inside, PAC shockingly emerged from within. He attacked Darby, heaving him over the top rope and through a ringside table. He then placed the battered Allin into a bodybag, put him in the coffin, and slammed the lid shut to give Jon Moxley the victory. This marks Darby Allin’s second consecutive loss in a Coffin Match, bringing his record in the stipulation to one win and two losses.

