Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Featuring Samoa Joe Renewed For Third Season 

The fan-favorite video game adaptation Twisted Metal is officially set to return, with Peacock confirming the series has been renewed for a third season. The renewal comes with a major creative change, as David Reed (The Boys, Supernatural) will take over as showrunner and executive producer, succeeding Michael Jonathan Smith, who has now “concluded his involvement as showrunner and executive producer,” according to the streaming service.

The renewal follows a strong performance by the second season, which became Peacock’s “second highest-reaching original returning scripted season,” registering an impressive “993 million minutes viewed” on the streaming service. Reed, who is known as a WGA Award-nominated writer, director, and producer, currently serves as a writer and executive producer on Prime Video’s popular series The Boys. Reed is under an overall television deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The half-hour dark comedy, which is based on the classic PlayStation game series, follows motor-mouthed outsider John Doe (Anthony Mackie) as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world. He is aided by Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), an ax-wielding car thief, as they face dangers that include a deranged clown known as Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnett, played by AEW’s Joe Seanoa aka Samoa Joe). The cast is also highlighted by Anthony Carrigan as Calypso and Tiana Okoye as the vigilante Dollface.

Season 2 brought the characters into the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, hosted by Calypso. The season ended with John and Quiet preparing for a major conflict in Season 3 after Calypso framed them for murdering the spectators, setting up a war between the Insiders and the Outsiders. Reed will executive produce the new season alongside Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Anthony Mackie.

Star Anthony Mackie, who plays John Doe and serves as an executive producer on the series, is also preparing for a massive film role. Mackie is confirmed to be starring in and executive producing the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World, which is currently in post-production with a theatrical release expected in 2026.