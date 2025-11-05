AEW Star Injured, Likely Missing Blood & Guts Match

An AEW star is likely out of the upcoming Blood & Guts match.

AEW had announced a Blood & Guts advantage match between Queen Aminata and Megan Bayne on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Tony Khan took to social media before the November 5 episode, however, and announced that Aminata was not cleared to compete at the show.

The AEW President confirmed that Mina Shirakawa will replace the injured star in the advantage match. While not made official, it was heavily implied that Aminata will be missing Blood & Guts as well, likely being replaced by Mina there too:

Queen Aminata last wrestled during the AEW Fright Night Dynamite last week. She teamed with Jamie Hayter to face Sisters of Sin. The first-round match of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament was won by Julia Hart & Skye Blue.

AEW has announced a special Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite set to take place from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, next week on November 12.

The show will see the team of Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, “Timeless” Toni Storm, and Kris Statlander facing Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla), Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Mercedes Moné in the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match.