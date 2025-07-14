Reason Why Samoa Joe Was Stretchered Out At AEW All In

Following the post-match angle at AEW All In: Texas that saw Samoa Joe stretchered out of the arena, a new report has revealed the reason for his upcoming absence from television. Joe is reportedly taking a brief hiatus from AEW to handle promotional work for his hit television series.

At the All In pay-per-view this past Saturday, The Opps retained the AEW Trios Championships in a brutal match against The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd. Following the match, Joe was the subject of an attack that resulted in him being taken out on a stretcher. According to a report from Fightful Select, this segment was a planned angle designed to write Samoa Joe off of AEW programming temporarily.

The report confirms that Joe is scheduled to take a brief hiatus from AEW to fulfill promotional responsibilities for the upcoming new season of his show, “Twisted Metal,” which premieres on Peacock on July 31. Sources indicated that Joe is expected to be off AEW programming for “at least a couple of weeks” while he handles his acting commitments.

The “Twisted Metal” series, based on the classic video game franchise, was a hit for Peacock in its first season. In the show, Samoa Joe provides the physical performance for the menacing, ice cream truck-driving clown, Sweet Tooth, while actor Will Arnett provides the character’s voice. The second season is one of the platform’s most expected releases of the summer.