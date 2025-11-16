AEW Star Rebel Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

AEW personality Rebel (Tanea Brooks) has revealed a lung cancer diagnosis, following a challenging year marked by misidentified symptoms and ongoing health issues. The announcement was made via a heartfelt statement on her social media, where she detailed her journey and the struggles she faced before receiving the correct diagnosis.

https://x.com/RebelTanea/status/1990069929341506038?s=20

Rebel, known for her dynamic presence in All Elite Wrestling, shared that the past year has been difficult due to persistent health problems that were initially misdiagnosed. Her candid revelation aims to raise awareness about the importance of accurate medical assessments and the difficulties patients can face when symptoms are misunderstood.

In her statement, Rebel expressed gratitude for the support she has received and emphasized the significance of staying positive despite the challenges. She said, “This journey has been tough, but the love and encouragement from my fans and AEW family have been a source of strength.”

Looking ahead, Rebel remains focused on her treatment and recovery. Her openness about her condition serves as a reminder of the human stories behind the personas seen in the wrestling ring. We at SEScoops join the family, friends, colleagues and fans wishing her all the best in this fight.