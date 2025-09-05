Report: AEW Planning Another Residency At The Hammerstein Ballroom

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly planning to return to a legendary New York City venue for another multi-week residency to close out the year. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that the company is planning to hold another series of shows at the Hammerstein Ballroom in December.

In the latest edition of the newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on the potential plans. “It is believed, like last year, that AEW will be doing another residency in December at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York,” Meltzer wrote. The report notes that the company’s first residency was considered a “major financial success,” which is a key motivator for repeating the model.

“The attendance was under 1,500 but with the ticket prices the gates ended up larger than shows that do 3,000 plus and they saved six figures per event in moving in and out costs,” Meltzer explained. This financial success makes the residency model an attractive one for the company as it continues to grow and streamline its operations.

AEW has utilized the residency model several times in 2025, holding multi-week tapings of its television shows, Dynamite and Collision, in single locations. The company has held a seven-show run at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and has also held a residency in Chicago.

The Hammerstein Ballroom is a venue with a deep and storied history in professional wrestling, most famously as one of the homes of Extreme Championship Wrestling. The final pay-per-view of the year for AEW is Worlds End, which is scheduled for December 27 in the Chicago area.