Ric Flair Appears Before AEW Blood & Guts, Thanks Fans

AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts took place on November 12, from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Before the show, fans were treated with an appearance from North Carolina’s very own Ric Flair who was grateful for the opportunity.

In footage recorded by a fan at the event, Flair spoke about North Carolina being ‘Flair Country.’ Standing alongside Tony Khan, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was grateful that he could appear.

“Flair Country! Mr. Khan, thank you for inviting me. AEW’s got a special product and any time I can make an appearance with Tony and the guys, man, I’m so honored… We appreciate you. Lot of history, I started here in 1974. You guys are just as good and loud, and the greatest wrestling fans in the world. Thank you very much.”

Flair debuted in AEW in October 2023 on Dynamite, marking his first appearance on TBS since the March 21, 2001, episode of WCW Thunder. The following month, it was announced that Flair had signed a multi-year contract with the promotion. Flair would appear regularly as part of Sting’s retirement tour.

Flair appeared in May of this year as part of a tribute to Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It remains to be seen if or when Flair will appear for AEW again, but the Nature Boy certainly received a warm welcome from his fellow Carolinians at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts.