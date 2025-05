WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be attending tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break special from Chicago, IL.

After Dynamite goes off the air, AEW tapes Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, which will feature a tribute to late wrestling and NFL legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael.

Flair posted this video on social media announcing his honor to pay tribute to the man he calls his best friend.