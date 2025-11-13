Reason Behind Ric Flair Missing Blood & Guts TV Appearance (Report)

AEW apparently had to make changes to Blood & Guts special due to Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy was in attendance for tonight’s Dynamite tapings from First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. He made an appearance for the live crowd before the show and thanked Tony Khan for inviting him to the event.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer provided an update on this Flair sighting. He reported that the Hall of Famer was originally expected to be a bigger part of the night and was scheduled to make a TV appearance as well.

According to the wrestling journalist, the plans were shuffled because Ric Flair was dealing with a recent rotator cuff tear. He was in ‘a ton of pain’ and left not long after greeting the crowd.

While the 16-time world champion could not make an appearance on the Blood & Guts Dynamite, there was a segment on the show featuring another legend in Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

Steamboat even mentioned Flair as his #1 nemesis before being interrupted by FTR. The whole thing turned physical after a tense verbal exchange, leading to Brodido making the save for the wrestling veteran.

The report does not provide any more details on when Ric suffered the injury or what the original plan for him at the show was. With his name being mentioned, however, it’s not hard to imagine that he had a role in the segment with Ricky Steamboat, which was nixed.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for an update on Flair’s health.