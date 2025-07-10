Ricochet Criticizes WWE for Counter-Programming AEW Events



Former WWE star Ricochet has publicly criticized his former employer for what he perceives as deliberate counter-programming against All Elite Wrestling events.

The controversy stems from reports that WWE/TKO is strategically scheduling shows to coincide with AEW programming. According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE plans to run Saturday Night’s Main Event after AEW’s “All In” event, allowing them to “have the last word of the night” and control online discussion.

“This is definitely something WWE wants to do where hey, if NXT is on the road and booking for arenas, they want to do it somewhere where they’re gonna have the last word of the night,” the report stated. “Controlling the narrative and momentum online — So there’s no coincidence, there’s definitely a directive coming from WWE with the behest of TKO behind.

I love all the people who think they are actually saying something important! Haha losers trying to tell me what to do and how to feel.



It's kind of embarrassing how fast they come running, too. — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 10, 2025

Ricochet responded bluntly on Twitter, calling the strategy a “bitch move.” When fans criticized his comments, he doubled down, writing: “I love all the people who think they are actually saying something important! Haha losers trying to tell me what to do and how to feel. It’s kind of embarrassing how fast they come running, too.”

The wrestler, who left WWE for AEW earlier this year, subsequently engaged in heated exchanges with fans who replied to his initial tweet.