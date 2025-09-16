Ricochet On WWE Counter-Programming AEW: “Let’s Get A Little Crazy”

AEW star Ricochet has weighed in on the ongoing “wrestling war” and WWE’s recent strategy of scheduling its premium live events on the same day as major AEW pay-per-views. Ricochet, who is known for being outspoken on social media, has not been shy about sharing his own opinions on the matter. The most significant scheduling conflict to date is set for this Saturday, September 20, when AEW’s All Out pay-per-view will take place on the same day as WWE’s new WrestlePalooza event.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show on Tuesday, Ricochet was asked if his critical social media comments about the competition are part of his on-screen heel persona.

“To be honest with you, that’s a little of both. That is a little where is the line drawn? Where is it real, where is it, you know? Every company’s goal is to make the most money possible, that’s the goal of every company, that’s why you make a company. So, you can’t argue against that. But when we feel things are being done in bad faith, that’s when I feel, like, okay then let’s get a little crazy.”

He also shared his confidence in AEW’s current direction and its focus on being a true alternative for wrestling fans.

“But at the end of the day, I think AEW is in a great spot. I think AEW is focused on us. Now more than ever, I think they’re trying to figure out ways to create new stories and drama and suspense and while keeping it still sports-based, still creating an alternative to what people have known for years.”