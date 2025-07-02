Ricochet Returns to Independent Wrestling at HOG

AEW star Ricochet is set to re-enter the independent wrestling arena during the HOG High Intensity event on August 1st at the NYC Arena. This marks his first independent appearance since 2017, a homecoming to House of Glory Wrestling where he previously reigned as the HOG Heavyweight Champion.
Tickets for this marquee event have already hit the market, with general admission priced at an accessible $25.
Ricochet’s return to House of Glory highlights a growing trend where wrestlers maintain connections with their roots in the indie scene while still engaging with global giants like AEW.
The HOG High Intensity event, streamed on TrillerTV+, is not just a showcase of top-tier wrestling but a celebration of the sport’s community and heritage, making it a pivotal moment in both Ricochet’s career and the broader wrestling landscape.