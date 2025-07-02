Ricochet Returns to Independent Wrestling at HOG

AEW star Ricochet is set to re-enter the independent wrestling arena during the HOG High Intensity event on August 1st at the NYC Arena. This marks his first independent appearance since 2017, a homecoming to House of Glory Wrestling where he previously reigned as the HOG Heavyweight Champion.

Tickets for this marquee event have already hit the market, with general admission priced at an accessible $25.

After almost a decade of conquering the wrestling industry, the first ever House of Glory Champion, Ricochet, makes his return to HOG Friday August 1st at #HighIntensity !!! @KingRicochet



?? TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW:https://t.co/Qm9OrywV8i pic.twitter.com/BVYtfhfFbj — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) July 2, 2025

Ricochet’s return to House of Glory highlights a growing trend where wrestlers maintain connections with their roots in the indie scene while still engaging with global giants like AEW.

The HOG High Intensity event, streamed on TrillerTV+, is not just a showcase of top-tier wrestling but a celebration of the sport’s community and heritage, making it a pivotal moment in both Ricochet’s career and the broader wrestling landscape.