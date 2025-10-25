Ricochet Rejects WWE Legend’s Claim Over Tony Khan’s Leadership

AEW star Ricochet has come to the defense of Tony Khan’s leadership after a bold claim by a WWE/TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer. During a recent interview with VideoGamer.com, D-Von Dudley questioned Khan’s leadership of the All-Elite promotion.

“There’s a feeling that certain people in the organization that call the shots, I’m not a big fan of them. And Tony Khan lets that happen… I’ve got nothing against AEW as a company. I’ve got nothing against Tony Khan. I just don’t like the way the organization is run.”

D-Von also claimed that a lot of AEW’s talent shares his frustrations. According to Dudley, many on AEW’s roster wish Khan would take more control and wish that “certain people wouldn’t be calling the shots.”

On X, Ricochet fired back. He argued that the notion of people making decisions over Khan is false and that if the AEW President wants something, he will have the final say.

This is not true.



If tony wants something to happen/or not happen I promise you he will make the final decision. https://t.co/AoSwKMuWB4 — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) October 25, 2025

D-Von’s comments are not the first time that Khan’s leadership has come under scrutiny. In September 2025, Konnan claimed that AEW talent had “no respect” for Khan’s leadership during an episode of his K100 podcast. With that said, Khan has plenty of support, with Matt Hardy praising Khan as the best boss he’s ever worked for.

Khan believes it is impossible to please everyone, but he will continue to run AEW how he sees fit. While D-Von may have some bold claims about Khan and how the roster allegedly feels about his leadership, Ricochet isn’t buying what he’s saying.