AEW’s Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker Opening Board Game Café

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker have established themselves in the ring for years, and are now making moves in the world of board games. The couple, who married in May of last year, is opening their very own board game café, fittingly named Victory Roll, in Mishawaka, Indiana.

According to ABC 57, the café officially opens its doors on Thursday, October 16, and will serve specialty coffees, a food menu, and plenty of board games and role-playing games. Speaking to ABC 57, Parker reflected on how wrestling helped the pair realize their board game café goal.

“I think wrestling afforded my wife and I a life and ability to go into something like this. And I think it would be a disservice not to pay homage to the thing that really helped us get here.”

The wrestling connection runs deep at Victory Roll, whose name is itself a reference to in-ring action. One drink available is a ‘Stone Cold Brew,’ named after ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and the café’s logo features a luchador mask. Championship title belts can also be found inside, cementing the connection between wrestling and this venture.

Parker and Soho are currently off of AEW TV on maternity leave after the pair welcomed their daughter into the world last year. With that in mind, Victory Roll will include games for younger guests as well as a children’s area for families to enjoy an experience for all ages.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho’s efforts, both in and out of the ring.