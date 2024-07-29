Sammy Guevara Returns With a New Look At AEW ROH Tapings

Sammy Guevara made a surprise return to pro wrestling at Sunday’s Ring of Honor tapings. The Spanish God did a run-in to save Dustin Rhodes from the Dark Order, marking his first appearance in the past five months.
Guevara’s absence was due to a suspension following an in-ring incident with Jeff Hardy during a match on February 16th, where Hardy suffered a broken nose and concussion. Guevara continued the match despite Hardy’s condition, violating concussion protocol.
The suspension was lifted earlier this month. Now that he’s back in Ring of Honor, Sammy Guevara is expected to be factored into AEW’s creative plans soon.