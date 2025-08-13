Samoa Joe Reveals Injury During Twisted Metal S2 Shooting

Samoa Joe has revealed details of a recent injury he suffered.

The former AEW Champion was written off TV with an injury angle at the All In: Texas PPV last month. This was done so he could take time off to promote the second season of Twisted Metal, where he plays the character of Sweet Tooth.

Joe spoke to PWInsider recently to promote the season now streaming on Peacock. During the interview, the Samoan Submission Machine revealed that he actually suffered an injury on the set, fracturing his ankle during a spot:

“Halfway through the season, I fractured my ankle. Nothing crazy — we had done a series of pretty crazy driving stunts and some dangerous things here and there. Then it was just parking, and I had to hop out the back on some really rocky, busted-up asphalt. I turned my ankle and spent the rest of the season taping it up and limping through it.”

Samoa Joe discussed how Twisted Metal is an incredible physical series that includes many fighting scenes. Though the wrestling veteran noted that it’s not a new territory for him because of all the time he has spent in the ring.

The former TNA star also provided an update on his wrestling return. He claimed that the injury will not keep him out of action for long. He’ll be back to business as soon as he’s done clearing various medical protocols.