Watch: Former AEW Champion Turns Heel At WrestleDream

Samoa Joe has had enough.

The former AEW Champion competed in a big match at tonight’s WrestleDream PPV from St. Louis’ Chaifetz Arena, when he challenged Hangman Page for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The two competitors put on a physical match filled with many impactful moves. In the end, Page was able to retain the title after delivering not one but three Buckshot Lariats.

Both Katsuyori Shibata and “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs joined Joe in the ring after the match. Hangman Page showed respect to his opponent with a handshake, and the two then embraced each other.

Samoa Joe seemed to return the gesture by raising the AEW Champion’s hand, only to drop him with a big lariat. Both Shibata and Hobbs then joined the party, and they started beating up the Cowboy.

What the hell are @SamoaJoe and The Opps doing?!



Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV

The Samoan Submission Machine picked up the title belt and cracked Page with it, after telling Hangman that he wasn’t worthy of it. Samoa Joe finally delivered a muscle buster to Page on the belt itself before retreating, leaving the medical staff to check on the Elite member.

After this segment, the commentators confirmed that the Opps will be defending their Trios titles against The Hurt Syndicate at this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.