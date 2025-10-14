Samoa Joe Vows To ‘Amend’ Lackluster AEW World Title Reign

In a recent interview with STL Sports Central, former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe gave a candid assessment of his time with the company’s top title. When asked if he felt his reign “left a lot to be desired.”

Joe stated that any time a wrestler is not holding the world title, it should be viewed as a personal failure and a source of motivation. “Oh, you’d be absolutely correct,” he said. “Anytime that you are not the possessor of the AEW World Championship, you should be taking it personally.”

While acknowledging that his championship run did not reach the heights he had hoped for, Joe made it clear that he views the situation as unfinished business that he fully intends to resolve in the future. “So yes, 100% correct, it was not what we would hope it would be, but like all things in the future, this too can be amended,” he stated.

Samoa Joe won the AEW World Championship from MJF at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023. He held the title for 113 days before losing it to Swerve Strickland in a three-way match that also included “Hangman” Adam Page at the Dynasty event in April 2024.

Since losing the championship, Joe has remained a dominant presence in AEW. He will challenge Page for the World Title at WrestleDream this Saturday.