Past & Present AEW Staff Clash Over Violent WrestleDream Content

Former AEW coach Sarah Stock recently took aim at AEW WrestleDream and a brutal spot during the show’s I-Quit main event. After seeing Jon Moxley attempt to drown Darby Allin with a fish bowl, Stock warned parents not to let their kids watch AEW.

You know who should stop this? Mothers. With their remote control. This is worse than the plastic bag over the head. Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home. @aew https://t.co/DjCBNr4KiY — Sarah Stock (@SSDarkAngel) October 19, 2025

Stock’s comments received several responses, some in favor of her sentiment and some against it. Amanda Huber, who works in AEW and is the wife of the late Brodie Lee, argued that Stock was being hypocritical, citing that Stock “choked another woman out with a belt” during her wrestling career. Stock fired back, claiming Huber was exposing her ‘ignorance,’ which earned another response.

What ignorance exactly?



Please educate me on your expertise when it comes to children or parenting. pic.twitter.com/D7N6OZx65r — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 19, 2025

Stock then fired back with a series of bold claims against Huber. Stock claimed that when she first met Huber, she was “tearing down Sting’s daughter and TK [Tony Khan] for allowing her to “take your spot” in AEW Outreach.” Huber fired back, accusing Stock of lying to get money.

Ignorance to how the industry works. No need to get hysterical. Not surprised, though; the first day I met you, you spent the entire ride in a tizzy tearing down Sting's daughter and TK for allowing her to "take your spot" in AEW Outreach. https://t.co/l1JlcOYVYH — Sarah Stock (@SSDarkAngel) October 19, 2025

Huber serves as part of AEW’s Community Outreach Team, while her son Brodie Lee Jr. appears on-screen as the leader of the Dark Order. Stock was an agent/coach for AEW but the two sides parted ways earlier this year. She has previously worked for WWE.

The tension between these two demonstrates a growing conversation about pro wrestling and responsibilities to protect younger fans. While AEW has always set itself apart as more violent than its WWE counterpart, there remains a debate as to whether spots like the attempted drowning or the attempted suffocation of Bryan Danielson shouldn’t make it to TV.