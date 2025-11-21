Saraya Responds To Claims That She’s ‘Begging’ For WWE Job

Saraya has responded to harsh comments from fans.

The wrestling veteran recently spoke to The Toronto Sun. She talked about things such as her new podcast, the WWE return of Nikki Bella and AJ Lee, and more.

During the interview, the former Divas Champion also rebutted fans who claim that she has been begging for a WWE return. Saraya explained that she only talks about it when the topic is brought up to her:

“I will say, anytime I’m in an interview, I get asked that. Everyone who comes to my table asks that. But Twitter can be so harsh—if I talk about it, they’re like, ‘You’re begging for a job.’ I’m like, ‘No, people ask me.’ I’m just answering the question.”

Maybe One Day: Saraya

Saraya left AEW after a 3-year run with the promotion in March this year. She had a short 44-day reign with the AEW Women’s World Championship in the company.

The star formerly known as Paige explained that she doesn’t randomly talk about a WWE return and it’s the fans who have pushed for it:

“I’m not randomly going, ‘Bring me back.’ I’m just getting a lot of love and a good reception. People really want me to come back, and I think that’s incredible. Maybe one day. I don’t know though.”

The former WWE star, who hasn’t wrestled since October 2024, also said that she had fallen out of love with wrestling for a second. Saraya is now starting to get the itch again however, and she is planning to start training for an in-ring return from January next year.