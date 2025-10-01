Sareee Makes Surprise Ring of Honor Debut at October 1 TV Tapings

Japanese wrestling star Sareee made her Ring of Honor debut on Wednesday at the promotion’s TV tapings, which took place just before AEW Dynamite’s 6th Anniversary show went live.

The 29-year-old veteran brings significant international experience to ROH’s women’s division. Sareee began her career at age 15 in Japan, working primarily with World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana from 2011 to 2020, where she became a two-time Diana World Champion.

In 2020, WWE signed Sareee, and she performed on the NXT brand under the ring name Sarray from 2021 to 2023. Her WWE tenure ended due to creative differences, and she departed in March 2023.

Since returning to Japan, Sareee has worked across multiple promotions including Seadlinnng, Stardom, and Dream Star Fighting Marigold, where she became the inaugural Marigold World Champion. She currently holds both the IWGP Women’s Championship and the Sukeban World Championship (as Sareee Bomb), making her one of the most decorated active wrestlers on the independent scene.

Her ROH appearance marks a potential expansion into AEW-affiliated programming and could signal additional U.S. bookings for the multi-time champion.