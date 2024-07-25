Scorpio Sky On AEW Hiatus, Sting, WWE’s Anger Management

All Elite Wrestling’s Scorpio Sky recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet to reflect on his journey in wrestling and his time with the company. Sky has been a part of AEW since 2019 and is a two-time TNT Champion and one-half of the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions.

On His AEW Hiatus

Despite being an AEW original, Sky hasn’t appeared regularly in some time and his most recent AEW match was in September of 2023. On the podcast, Sky acknowledged that he’s “been in and out over the last couple of years.” While Sky said that some it has been down to injuries, he rejected the idea that he is ‘injury-prone.’

“I did get hurt about two years ago but I was okay within like a couple of weeks. But the problem is when you fall out of the rotation, we have so much talent, that it’s hard to get back in the rotation.”

During his absence, Sky has been working out and shared plans to get back on the independent scene. He said it’d be a “really fun thing” to go back to his roots and “have some banger matches.”

On Making an AEW Return

While Sky has the independents in his sight, his main goal right now is an AEW return. On the podcast, Sky said he feels ready to get back on TV.

“I’m ready. I think we’re just waiting for the right opportunity, for the right situation. Again, there are a lot of guys in the company and people coming in all the time… it’s just a little tough sometimes to work your way back.”

On Working With Sting

One of the biggest matches for Sky came at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 when he and Ethan Page faced Darby Allin and Sting. This would be the Icon’s first live match in AEW and his first match in front of a crowd since WWE Night of Champions 2015.

“That’s one of my favorite matches ever. I have two matches that are my favorite matches I’ve ever had and that’s one of them.”

The match was even more special as Sting had originally joined AEW under the proviso of only having cinematic matches. Sky added that Sting told himself and Page that he trusted them both to make sure he was okay in front of a live crowd.

“We just did the best we could to obviously protect him. But he’s a maniac and wants to do crazy things as well… He was in great shape. We had to talk him into not wearing a shirt.”

On Being Chris Jericho’s First AEW Loss

During the seventh episode of AEW Dynamite in 2019, Sky and Frankie Kazarian retained their World Tag Team Titles against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. This match marked Jericho’s first defeat in AEW, an accolade that isn’t lost on Sky.

“He’s world champion and then I pinned him and then we did the whole face-to-face interview thing and then I wrestled him for the title. He ended up going off with Moxley after that, which was a good little transition.”

Jericho, in Sky’s view, legitimized AEW and helped television networks take an interest in the upstart promotion. On the podcast, Sky even went as far as to compare Jericho legitimizing AEW to a certain WWE Hall of Famer.

“I always think it’s similar to when Hulk Hogan went to WCW in the mid-90s. It’s just like, it puts that stamp, okay, we’re we’ve arrived.”

On WWE’s Anger Management

Long before he was All-Elite, Sky appeared as ‘Harold’ in WWE’s anger management segments featuring Kane and Daniel Bryan (now AEW’s Bryan Danielson.) Despite being an official WWE production, A lot of ‘Harold’s’ work was on the fly.

“A lot of it was improv. I think there was a line where I put my hand on Kane’s thigh. And that one, I just did it, it wasn’t planned. I think the line was something like, Thank you for sharing Kane, it was just one of those things I had fun with and I didn’t expect anything of it.”

Despite being a wrestler at the time, there were never any plans for Harold to compete in WWE. Sky shared that he’s never watched the anger management segments in question, and finds it funny that fans still remember him for those angles, 12 years later.