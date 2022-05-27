AEW Reveals Custom TNT Championship For Scorpio Sky (Video)

As expected, AEW has given Scorpio Sky a new custom version of the TNT Championship.

During the May 25 episode of Dynamite, Dan Lambert announced that Sky’s TNT gold would be getting a makeover. This was in response to Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian destroying Sky’s original championship.

On the May 27 episode of Rampage, the custom gold was revealed and it was indeed in the purple and gold LA Lakers-inspired colors:

TNT Champion @ScorpioSky gets presented with a new TNT Title after @sammyguevara and @TayConti destroyed his previous one! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/vOlMoPKHgC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2022

Sammy, Tay Conti, and Kazarian interrupted the title presentation with a live feed of their invasion of American Top Team. They destroyed a trophy mantle and stole UFC Titles.

A mixed tag team match was then announced for Double or Nothing. It’ll be Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant.

If Team Sammy loses, then Guevara can never challenge for the TNT Title again.