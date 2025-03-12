‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey Makes Debut On AEW Dynamite

Following his debut on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, “Speedball” Mike Bailey has officially become All Elite.

In a surprise wild card appearance during the International title eliminator tournament, Bailey defeated The Beast Mortos, securing the pinfall victory with a decisive spinning crescent kick.

Bailey’s victory propels him into a four-way match on next week’s Dynamite, with the winner earning a shot at Kenny Omega’s International Championship at Dynasty. Immediately following his win, Tony Khan officially confirmed Bailey’s AEW signing.

Following the conclusion of his multi-year tenure with TNA Wrestling last November, 34-year-old Bailey’s move to AEW was heavily speculated upon after he entered free agency. This anticipation was further fueled three weeks ago by a vignette on Collision, which teased his imminent arrival.

