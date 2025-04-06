Kenny Omega Retains At AEW Dynasty, Confronted By Kazuchika Okada

AEW Dynasty saw the International Title on the line with Kenny Omega defending his title against Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet. Despite the odds being against him and the fact that he didn’t need to be pinned to lose the gold, Omega was able to leave the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

All three men were given a chance to shine, complete with flashy entrances before the match got underway. Eventually, Kenny Omega nailed a One Winged Angel off the top rope on Ricochet. With Speedball hung up in the ropes, Omega was able to get the win to retain the gold.

Ricochet taking FULL advantage of 3-Way match rules using one opponent as a WEAPON on the other!



Ospreay didn’t have long to celebrate, however, as he was confronted by Kazuchika Okada after the match. Though the pair did not get physical, its clear that a title match between the two will come when the time is right, perhaps at AEW All In: Texas.

Okada’s confrontation with Omega fuels the speculation that AEW plans on unifying the International and Continental Championships into one title. Whatever comes next, fans can expect magic in the ring when Omega and Okada eventually do battle.