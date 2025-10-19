Sting Appears, Aids Darby Allin In Brutal WrestleDream I-Quit Match

‘The Icon’ Sting made his triumphant return to AEW at the WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view to aid Darby Allin against Jon Moxley. In the show’s main event, Allin and Moxley faced off in an I-Quit match, which saw some of the most brutal moments ever shown on AEW programming.

In one shocking moment, the Death Riders filled up a fish tank in the middle of the ring and Moxley plunged Allin’s head under the water in an attempt to drown him. Suddenly, the lights went out and Sting appeared in the ring. The Icon choked Moxley with his baseball bat and fought off the Death Riders.

IT'S STIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIING!



Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/qKwYKg6LQ9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

Allin would batlte back and hit Moxley with the bat, a neckbreaker, and a Coffin Drop. In a fitting tribute to his mentor, Allin locked in the Scorpion Death Lock which forced Moxley to quit, giving Allin the win.

This was a brutal match which included several weapons, including a taser. You can check out some highlights from the match below:

How far will @DarbyAllin go to make @JonMoxley say I Quit?



Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/KlFzEB4ZIJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

Blood is already pouring out of the mouth of @DarbyAllin!



Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/2EGFkWecjm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

.@JonMoxley is DIGGING under the fingernail of @DarbyAllin!



Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/4bdPCevb0J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

Sting retired from in-ring competition in 2024, and his appearance at WrestleDream shows how The Icon still has a legion of loyal fans. With 2025 marking Sting’s final year in the iconic black and white, this may have been the last time fans see Steve Borden as Sting on TV.