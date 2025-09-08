Sting On His Retirement: “It Was Exactly As I Envisioned It Being”

AEW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Sting has reflected on his emotional and chaotic final match, which took place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in 2024. In a new interview, “The Icon” stated that the moment he shared in the ring with his two sons, who were dressed as different versions of his iconic character, was the absolute “highlight” of his incredible 40-year career in professional wrestling.

Speaking with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, Sting looked back on the night. His final match was a Tornado Tag Team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, where he and Darby Allin, successfully defended their titles against The Young Bucks. The bout featured glass, ladders, and even interference from his longtime rival, Ric Flair. However, it was the deeply personal moment with his sons, Garrett and Steven Borden, that stood out the most to him.

“It was exactly as I envisioned it being. It was like a dream, a surreal kind of situation to actually witness it, even though I pictured it happening exactly the way it did,” Sting said. “But an amazing night, and that’s why it just is going to be etched in my mind forever. It’s probably the highlight of 40 years for me.” His comments show just how much the moment meant to him, placing it above all the world championships and iconic moments from his legendary career.

The involvement of his sons was a full-circle moment, as they represented two of the most famous eras of his career. Garrett Borden was dressed as “Surfer” Sting from the late 1980s and early 1990s in WCW, while Steven Borden donned the black and red of the nWo Wolfpac version of his character. It was a visual tribute that resonated with multiple generations of wrestling fans.