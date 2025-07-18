Sting Reveals He Originally Wanted To Retire As ‘Old Man Sting’

WWE Hall of Famer Sting retired from professional wrestling at AEW Revolution in 2024, but “The Icon” has revealed that his original plan for his farewell was slightly different. In a new interview, the legend stated he initially wanted to wrestle his final match as “Old Man Sting.”

Speaking on the Major Figure podcast, Sting discussed his current look, which includes a natural grey beard and hair, and said that was the persona he wanted to have his last match as. He also addressed the fans who are still calling for him to have one more match.

“I actually wanted to retire as Old Man Sting,” he said. “I’ve got enough fans going, ‘One more. Just one more.’ Right, one more match. I’m 66 now, enough is enough.”

Sting’s final run in AEW was a celebrated one, as he went undefeated with a 28-0 record, teaming with his protégé Darby Allin in every match. He retired as one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions after he and Allin defeated The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024. “The Icon” is now in his final year of doing convention appearances in his full face paint and gear, having filed a trademark for the “Old Man Sting” name in January.

While Sting has remained retired, the other participants in his final match have been central to recent AEW storylines. His protégé, Darby Allin, made a spectacular return at last weekend’s All In: Texas, rappelling from the stadium roof during the main event. Meanwhile, the men Sting and Allin defeated, The Young Bucks, also had a pivotal night at All In, losing a match that stripped them of their on-screen Executive Vice President roles.