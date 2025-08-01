Swerve Strickland Confirms When He Plans To Retire

AEW star Swerve Strickland has confirmed his future plans in professional wrestling, stating in a new interview that he intends to retire when his current multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling expires in 2029.

While speaking to Wrestle Figure News, Strickland was asked if he was serious about his new five-year contract, which he signed in 2024, being his last. He confirmed that is the case and explained his loyalty to AEW.

“I meant every word. I’ve never lied to the fans about that kind of stuff,” Swerve said. “Honestly, I don’t want to give my talent, my ability, my mind, my body, or my soul to anyone else. I want to give all of that to AEW, because they’ve given me everything I need.”

Strickland elaborated on what motivates him, stating that he is driven by the challenge of helping AEW grow in every aspect. He also noted his interest in a future backstage role where he can help mentor talent and explore new ideas.

“I don’t want to be just a part in the machine—I want to help run it,” he explained. “But the cool thing is, I can still be hands-on. I can still be with the people, helping, teaching, exploring new ideas. Not just repeating what’s always been done, but crafting new ways and exploring uncharted territory.”

Strickland’s long-term commitment to AEW comes as he is positioned for a major championship opportunity. At the All In: Texas pay-per-view on July 12, he and Will Ospreay defeated The Young Bucks in a high-stakes match. The victory now allows Strickland to challenge for the AEW World Championship, currently held by “Hangman” Adam Page, whenever he chooses.