Swerve Strickland Expected To Return To AEW Soon

A new update has emerged regarding the return of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. According to a report from Fightful Select, Strickland is expected to return to AEW programming “next month” (December 2025), barring any unforeseen setbacks.

Strickland was last seen at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London, where he unsuccessfully challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Unified Championship. Following the match, he was attacked by a returning Wardlow, an angle designed to write him off television to address a legitimate injury. It was noted that Strickland was dealing with a torn meniscus, for which he recently underwent surgery.

Fightful also reported that Strickland’s time off was originally scheduled for after All In 2025, but the break was pushed back. Recently, just ahead of the Full Gear pay-per-view, Strickland posted a cryptic message on social media, further hyping his anticipated return.

In a separate interview with Complex Sports, Strickland reflected on his legacy of high-quality matches.

“I didn’t really have a five-star match until I got to All Elite Wrestling… I’ve heard, like, I’m the one Black wrestler with the most in history. So it’s something that I pride myself in — just putting on something that’s like a classic… I do appreciate putting on something that people are just going to remember for a very, very long time.”