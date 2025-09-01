Swerve Strickland Back In The Gym After Meniscus Surgery

Swerve Strickland is already working out after his recent surgery, proving the adage that you can’t keep a good man down for long. On social media, the former AEW World Champion gave fans a glimpse at his post-surgery workout.

Swerve Strickland is already doing physical therapy just 3 days after getting his knee operated on, real top guy shit ?????? pic.twitter.com/YBsTeGEjGM — Self Made AO ? (@KXNGAO) August 31, 2025

Strickland successfully underwent meniscus surgery on Wednesday, August 27 to address a knee injury that had been affecting him since 2019. There’s no word on when he is expected back in the ring, but in an earlier post, Strickland shared that the surgery had been a success.

Strickland was written off TV at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London. After losing his AEW Unified Championship match to Kazuchika Okada, Swerve’s knee was targeted in a post-match beatdown, taking him off of the show.

AEW will now have to go on ahead without Swerve and without Will Ospreay, who is also taking time off for surgery. With Swerve already back in the gym, fans hope that it won’t be long before AEW proves to be Swerve’s house once more.