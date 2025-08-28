Taz To Be Inducted Into Hardcore Hall of Fame in ECW Arena

Taz will take his rightful place in the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame for his contributions to the world of Hardcore wrestling. The August 27, episode of AEW Dynamite took place inside the legendary venue, best known to fans as the host of some of the biggest shows from the original ECW.

After Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan appeared to make the announcement, PW Insider’s Mike Johnson reports. The majority of the roster came out wearing Team Taz Dojo shirts, abnd Taz’s wife and their son HOOK were also present. Both Khan and Taz himself gave speeches.

Though this all happened after Dynamite, there will be a tribute to Taz during the August 30, episode on AEW Collision, when his Hardcore Hall of Fame banner will be raised. Taz will join fellow ECW alum including Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, Rob Van Dam, The Sandman, and the late Sabu as part of the Hall of Fame class.

A former ECW World Heavyweight, FTW Heavyweight, ECW World Television, and ECW World Tag Team Champion, Taz’s name is synonymous with the original ECW. Now, it is only fitting that he takes his rightful place as a Hardcore Hall of Famer.