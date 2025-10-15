Taz Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

AEW announcer Taz has undergone successful shoulder surgery. The update was provided by his broadcast colleague Excalibur during the October 15 episode of AEW Dynamite. Taz, a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, has been a staple of the Dynamite commentary team alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone, and his absence was noticed by viewers. The announcement confirmed that the procedure went as planned and that the popular announcer is now on the road to recovery.

The news of the surgery first came to light on October 8, when Taz himself informed his followers on social media about the impending procedure. He detailed the nature of the surgery and prepared fans for his upcoming absence from AEW programming. In his post, Taz stated, “I will be having total shoulder replacement surgery in a short time. Therefore I will be off AEW Dynamite for some time. See you soon.”

This recent shoulder replacement is not the first significant surgery the wrestling veteran has had to endure in recent years, highlighting the physical toll his in-ring career took on his body. In 2024, Taz underwent a total knee replacement, another operation to address long-standing injuries.

His career in promotions like ECW and WWE was known for its high-impact, suplex-heavy style, which contributed to the wear and tear that has caused these procedures later in life. At this time, it is unknown how long Taz will be sidelined from his duties as an announcer.