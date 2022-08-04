Taz Gives an Update on the Future of Team Taz

All Elite Wrestling is home to several factions, and one of the longest-running groups is Team Taz.

The group has had ups and downs over their years in AEW, but now things have come to an abrupt end.

The End of Team Taz

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks defended the FTW Championship against Danhausen, but would later lose the title to Hook.

After the match, Powerhouse Will Hobbs turned on Starks, blindsiding him with an attack and ending their tag-team.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Taz was on commentary to give an update on the group.

The Human Suplex Machine explained that the group is officially finished and that he has nothing more to do with any member of the faction past or present.

Team Taz: A Retrospective

Team Taz began in AEW in 2020 when Brian Cage signed a contract with the company.

The group would later recruit Powerhouse Will Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Taz’s son, Hook, before kicking out Cage in mid-2021, after losing the FTW World Championship to Starks.