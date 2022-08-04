Team Taz
Team Taz
HomeNewsAEW
AEW

Taz Gives an Update on the Future of Team Taz

by Thomas Lowson

All Elite Wrestling is home to several factions, and one of the longest-running groups is Team Taz.

The group has had ups and downs over their years in AEW, but now things have come to an abrupt end.

The End of Team Taz

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks defended the FTW Championship against Danhausen, but would later lose the title to Hook.

After the match, Powerhouse Will Hobbs turned on Starks, blindsiding him with an attack and ending their tag-team.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Taz was on commentary to give an update on the group.

The Human Suplex Machine explained that the group is officially finished and that he has nothing more to do with any member of the faction past or present.

Team Taz: A Retrospective

Team Taz began in AEW in 2020 when Brian Cage signed a contract with the company.

The group would later recruit Powerhouse Will Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Taz’s son, Hook, before kicking out Cage in mid-2021, after losing the FTW World Championship to Starks.

Brian Cage Discusses Issues with Team Taz and Being FTW Champion
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 News
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News