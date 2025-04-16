The Opps Win Trios Titles On AEW Dynamite

The Death Riders’ stranglehold on the AEW Trios Titles came to an end during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite as The Opps captured the gold in a stacked main event. Both teams saw replacements, as Jon Moxley filled in for the injured Pac while Powerhouse Hobbs replaced HOOK for the challengers.

Powerhouse Hobbs is teaming with Samoa Joe and Shibata against the Death Riders with the AEW World Trios Championships on the line in our MAIN EVENT!



Powerhouse Hobbs is teaming with Samoa Joe and Shibata against the Death Riders with the AEW World Trios Championships on the line in our MAIN EVENT!

The Young Bucks tried to shift the match momentum toward the Death Riders but Swerve Strickland showed up to take both of them out. Willow Nightingale took out Marina Shafir when the latter tried to use a chair on Hobbs. The finish saw Samoa Joe choke out Jon Moxley to win the gold.

The Death Riders had held the titles since All In: London 2024, where Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta ended the reign of the Patriarchy. Now, the 234-day reign of Moxley’s faction has come to an end, and it’s telling that Joe got the win over the AEW World Champion. Whether this means a future AEW World title match or not remains to be seen, but this week’s defeat is a serious setback for the Death Riders.