Watch: What Happened With Samoa Joe After Dynamite Went Off Air

Samoa Joe cut a passionate promo after this week’s historic episode of AEW Dynamite from MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, went off air.

The company celebrated the Wednesday night show becoming the longest-running weekly prime time wrestling series in the history of Turner Sports, beating WCW Monday Night Nitro. Tony Khan booked a show worthy of the achievement with a number of big matches.

The event title ‘Spring Break Through’ opened with Athena’s return to AEW TV in a match against Mercedes Mone. We also saw the first appearance by Christian Cage since the Revolution PPV on March 9.

The biggest surprise of the night was probably the debut of the former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. The Walking Weapon was revealed to be the wild card in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, and he faced Hangman Page at the show.

What Happened After Dynamite

The main event of the show saw the trio of Katsuyori Shibata, Samoa Joe & Will Hobbs challenging The Death Riders for the AEW Trios title. Jon Moxley replaced Pac in the title defence due to the latter’s injury.

Swerve Strickland, The Young Bucks, Willow Nightingale and Marina Shafir all appeared at ringside trying to influence the bout. It was Joe who won the match for his team in the end, taking out the AEW World Champion with a Coquina Clutch.

The locker room emptied out to celebrate the fall of the Death Riders after the match and the show ended with a number of big names celebrating in the ring. This celebration continued even after the show and Samoa Joe cut an off air promo to send the crowd home.