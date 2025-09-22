The Young Bucks Acknowledge The End Of The Elite Faction

On the latest episode of their “Being The Elite” YouTube series, The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) seemingly confirmed the end of The Elite as a faction, acknowledging that after a year of challenges, the group is now down to just the two of them.

Matt Jackson: “Who’s even in The Elite anymore? Is it? Like Okada is in Don Callis’ family and Jack just turned on us.”

Nick Jackson: “I think it’s just us.”

Matt: “Kenny’s not really around.. Hangman’s kinda doing his own thing.”

Nick: “Yeah it’s just us.”

With all of their former allies either injured, estranged, or having turned against them, The Young Bucks are now on their own for the first time in years.

The slow dissolution of the group has been a central story in AEW. Former members “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega became estranged after Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry were brought into the fold. Since then, it’s all been fractured. Kazuchika Okada has since aligned himself with the rival Don Callis Family.

Jack Perry made his surprise return at the All Out pay-per-view this past Saturday, where he viciously attacked both Matt and Nick. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega is currently out of action with a long-term injury, and “Hangman” Adam Page has been focused on his own successful run as the AEW World Champion.