The Young Bucks Name The Teams That Have “Helped Spark” AEW Tag Division

AEW was founded on the strength of its tag team division, and two of the company’s founders, The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson), recently shared their thoughts on the current state of tag team wrestling in AEW. Over the past year, several new teams have emerged as major players in the division, bringing new styles and fresh matchups to the forefront. The multi-time former AEW World Tag Team Champions have taken notice of this influx of new talent and believe it has been a significant positive for the entire roster.

During a recent appearance on The Takedown on SI, Matt and Nick Jackson were asked about the recent changes to the tag team division. Matt Jackson specifically singled out two teams that he believes have made a major impact in 2025.

“You know who’s really just caught my eye and the rest of the world’s eye it seems like, is a team like JetSpeed, a team like Brodido, who are the current champions. They came out of nowhere and it has been so fresh. I think the addition of those two teams specifically have really helped spark the tag division in 2025. It’s really helped us out because it’s given us new teams to play with.”

The teams mentioned have both had a major breakout year. JetSpeed, the duo of “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, have impressed fans. The current AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido, the unique pairing of Brody King and Bandido, captured the championships at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in August. Their reign has brought a new dynamic to the top of the division.

The Young Bucks are set for a match of their own at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view tomorrow night, Saturday, October 18. The brothers will go up against the reunited Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus).