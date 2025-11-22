The Young Bucks Reveal Thoughts On Potential Chris Jericho Exit

The Youngs Bucks believe that Chris Jericho needs to find his own way.

The AEW Co-founders were recently interviewed by Adam’s Apple. They talked about things such as how they handle creative disagreements, which stars on the current roster they think are underrated and more.

The duo were also asked about the absence of Chris Jericho from AEW TV and his future. Matt Jackson noted that Y2J belongs in the AEW Mt Rushmore, while Nick Jackson claimed that they want the former World Champion to stay with the promotion but they’re not sure what he is planning:

“He’s a founding father, so of course we want him to stay. We’re not sure where he’s at head-space-wise right now, but I know he’s on a break and trying to figure it out on his own. And sometimes you have to let a wrestler like that figure it out on his own.”

Chris Jericho has not been seen on AEW TV since April this year, and his prolonged absence has been the cause for all sorts of rumors. Many people believe that the Attitude Era star is on his way back to WWE for the final chapter of his career.

Tony Khan, however, suggested during a recent interview that Jericho’s absence has to do with the company having used up all his contracted dates. You can check out his remarks here.