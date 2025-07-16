New Female Faction Formed On Dynamite

A new alliance was formed on Dynamite.

This week’s episode of the Wednesday night show featured a women’s fatal four-way among Kris Statlander, Queen Aminata, Thekla and Willow Nightingale. The winner was announced to receive a cash prize of $100,000.

The ending of the bout saw Willow hitting the Doctor Bomb on Thekla and going for the pin. Kris Statlander, however, pulled the referee out of the ring to keep the match going. Nightingale then got out too and started brawling with Kris, leading the action away from the ring and onto the ramp.

Aminata took the opportunity to deliver a double stomp on Thekla, and she then went for a pin of her own. The Toxic Spider, however, managed to kick out.

Skye Blue then showed up at the ringside. Julia Hart appeared in the ring as well and spat the green mist on Aminata.

Thekla took advantage of the opportunity, and she pinned the fellow AEW star for the victory. The trio of Hart, Thekla, and Blue raised each other’s hands after the match, confirming that they are now working together.

